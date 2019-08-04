Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Lafayette Kenney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

At age 84, Ernest Lafayette Kenney went to be with The Lord on July 27, 2019. Ernie was born in Ventura, CA to Lafe and Irene, where he grew up with two sisters and a brother. He graduated from high school in 1952 and went to the community college in Ventura. In 1954 Ernie joined the the army and spent two years in Panama. After serving in the military, he graduated from Humboldt State and received his degree in Fisheries Biology and his teaching credential. Later Ernie earned his Master's degree from the University of Arizona. Mr. Kenney, as he was known to his students at Oakmont High School, taught biology for 34 years. He worked hard in shaping young minds and took pride in the role he played in developing his students into successful adults. Ernie's love of the outdoors transcended outside the classroom. He was an avid backpacker, bicycle rider, and gardener. Ernie is survived by his wife Wilma of 59 years, his sister Nancy and brother Clifford. His sister Alice preceded him in death. He leaves his daughter Darla Maeda (Bruce) and son Dean Kenney (Yucia). Ernie had six grandchildren (Andrew, Christian, Sarah, Cameron, Elmer, and Jack) and three great grandchildren (Gage, Keilyn, and Maddox). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 pm at the Citrus Heights Friends Church (7070 Woodmore Oaks Drive, Citrus Heights). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

