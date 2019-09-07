Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Lowell O';Banion. View Sign Service Information Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-686-1888 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Lowell O'Banion, 90, longtime Elk Grove resident, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, with his daughters by his side. Born Feb. 2, 1929, to Ernest L. and Bernice O'Banion, he spent his childhood in Oakland where his love of singing began. He attended St. Mary's High School and Santa Clara University. He spoke fondly of his time at the university and looked forward to visits with former classmates at school reunions and the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon. Ernie married the love of his life Gay Shockey in July 1952. They spent their days together with family, at church and traveling to his beloved Greece among other destinations. He was heartbroken at Gay's passing in 2015 and looked forward to reuniting with her one day. The Orthodoxy was a cornerstone of Ernie's life. He was one of the founding members of Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. He celebrated the first Divine Liturgy on Aug. 7, 1988. Ernie also devoted his time to the Parish Council, served as liturgical reader and was Choirmaster for 25 years. Ernie loved to sing and could fill a room with his graceful melodies, both in English and Greek. As a boy, Ernie was know to sing so loudly in the shower that his neighbors couldn't help but overhear his melodies. He radiated joy when he sang, and he continued to delight those around him with his voice until the end. Ernie never met a stranger. His warm and inquisitive demeanor made him so approachable. And he was delighted to share his knowledge of the Greek language with everyone. He will be missed. Ernie is survived by his children John O'Banion(Pamela Ellen), Pamela Leslie, and Kathleen Almeida Hull(Ken). Proud grandfather to Jason Werth(Courtney), Joshua Werth(Emily), Jennifer Bever(Jesse), Matthew Almeida(Heather), Jill Thomas (Robert), Katharine O'Banion and 12 great grandchildren. Uncle to Michael and Jeffrey Balasa. Trisagion Sunday Sept. 8, 6:00pm at Herberger Elk Grove Funeral Chapel. Funeral services Monday Sept. 9, 10 am, Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove, Ca 95758. Remembrances can be made to St.Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. A special thank you to Kaiser South Sacramento Hospice for your compassion and support to our family.

