Ernest Mata, at the age of 90 passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born December 2, 1928 in Sacramento, CA to Ramon and Adela Mata. Ernest was the loving husband of Julie Valles Mata. He attended Lincoln Jr. High and was an Alumni member. Ernest was employed at Campbell Soup in Sacramento, CA and for the City of Sacramento. He will be remembered for his Love of Family. Ernest is survived by his children and their spouses, Genevieve also known as Jenny Mason (Doug), Albert Mata (Yolanda), Anthony Mata (Lisa) and daughter in law Estelle Mata, sisters, Adela Gonzales and Lupe Martinez, 8 grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. Precededin death by his children Roseanna Mata, Ernest Mata Jr., 4 brothers and 2sisters. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00am with the interment to follow at 12:00pm both at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. A reception will follow at 1:00pm at the South Sacramento Moose Lodge 8156 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95828.

