Family & friends of Ernest Dahl, who passed away April 24, 2019, will celebrate his life 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Fireside Room, 2481 Heritage Park Lane, Sacramento, CA 95835. You are welcome to join his son David Dahl, daughters Karen Dahl (Maarten de Jonge, their son David Eric Samson ("Des") and Andria Dahl Jensen (Bruce Jensen, their daughters Erika and Ellie), Ernie's wife Kathy and her daughters Kimbelry Powell and Lisa MacMillan (Scott MacMillan, their daughters Charlotte and Zoe) and share your memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club, or other .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019