Ernest W. Frost, JR. was born in Napa, California on November 30, 1920 to Ernest W. Frost and Aline Frost. Ernest entered eternal peace on March 12, 2019 at the age of 98. Ernest moved with his wife and children to Folsom in 1963 where he worked for California State Parks as a Mechanic for 20 years. He was very involved with the Folsom and Orangevale Lion's Clubs where he volunteered countless hours. He was a WWII veteran as an airplane mechanic. Ernest was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all. Earnest is survived by his wife, Sharon Frost, grandchildren Teresa McClymond and Chris Brownell, And four great- grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Faye Frost (passed 2007), and children Jane Frost (passed in 2014) and Joanna Brownell (passed in 2001). His memorial service will be March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Mount Vernon Memorial, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, Ca. 95628. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00pm at Lew Howard Park Clubhouse, 7100 Baldwin Dam Rd. Folsom Ca.95630. In lieu of flowers, Earnest's family requests donations to either the Folsom City Host Lions club Or the American Legion.

