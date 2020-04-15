Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Ziegler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Anton Ziegler was born in Norwalk, Wisconsin on February 8, 1928 to the late Eugene and Mamie Ziegler. He passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California on April 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He has lived in Sacramento since 1968. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years Mary Ziegler (1996), son Lloyd Ziegler (2012), daughter Susan Sturges (2019), and grandson Kris Genung (2005). Also preceded in death by his brothers Melvin, Donald (Mary), Lloyd, Paul (Lynn), and Eugene Ziegler and his sisters Mary Ann Ziegler and Shirley (Len) Cooper. Survived by his children: Rose Ann Yagi, Shirley Ziegler, John (Colleen) Ziegler, Pat (Brian) May, and Helen Van Winkle. Also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Lara (Brian) Williams, Stephanie Yagi, Allie and Matt Ziegler, Amy and Denise Ziegler, Kyna and Keaton Sturges, Jasen Clements, Kelly (Beau) Bouchard, and Heather (Augie Sr.) Aguilar, as well as his 6 great-grandchildren: Augie Jr., Jordyn, Colton, and McKenzie Aguilar, Elliott Williams and Jaxson Bouchard. He was raised on the family farm in Wisconsin, then enlisted into active military service in 1950 with the United States Air Force and honorably retired as a Senior Master Sergeant at McClellan AFB with the 41st Air Weather Recon Division in 1978, after serving 28 years of faithful and conspicuous service. As a young man, he was quite the basketball player along with baseball and then onto umpiring games. In life he took great pride in gardening, fishing, and hunting. Each year, camping trips with Mary were often, as were spring fishing and winter hunting back in Wisconsin with his brothers, and childhood friends. Social hour with his neighbors was a favorite. His final enjoyment in life was going to the casino. He was loved by many and his sense of humor will be missed. He was truly a force and his kind will not be seen again. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sutter Health Hospice - Sacramento. At this time, a Memorial Service has not been scheduled due the Covid19 pandemic. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 15, 2020

