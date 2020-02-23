Ernestine (Elaine) Crump passed away in Sacramento on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 91. Mrs. Crump was born on May 24th, 1928 in Oakland, California, and was the eldest of 6 children. She loved her family dearly and was a very friendly individual who loved people. She was very well known in the Oak Park community, and was the wife of the late Harrison Earl Crump, Sr. who preceeded her in death. There will be a viewing on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4-7 P.M. at Morgan/Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, and all are welcome to attend her service on Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Baptist Church - 3996 14th Avenue in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020