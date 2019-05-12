Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine "Tina" Hollis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Ernestine (Tina) Hollis age 71 of Sacramento, California transitioned from her earthly life on May 2nd 2019; one day after her loving cousin Bobby Jean Hollis Turner (Ohio) who was equally hard-working. Ernestine was born to the late Mr. Grafton and Lovie M. Hollis on April 13, 1948 in Beaverton Alabama. Ernie was the eldest of five daughters. By the age of five she learned family values, how to cook, clean, and how to nurture her younger sisters who in turn learned how to reciprocate it and pay it forward. She graduated from CK McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College in Sacramento California. Many would describe Tina as a virtuous woman. She was a fashion plate with a flair for decorating. Her signature purple wardrobe and D‚cor symbolized her royalty. She enjoyed reading, jokes/novelty items, all genres of music, fine wine and art. She was the whole package! She was a phenomenal woman with strong work ethic and integrity. She was a public servant for the State of California for 35 years ( 26 years with California Highway Patrol). Though many thought of Tina (Ernie) as a private person, she loved to celebrate life by giving the best memorable parties to exhibit her exquisite culinary skills and share delicious meals with new found friends as well as lifelong friends who eventually became family over the years. From the age of five until the age of 71, she consistently gave of herself. Ernie was a mother to us all. She provided inspiration, encouragement and unconditional love. She always looked for the best in all. She routinely donated to various charitable organizations and college funds, gave unique handpicked catalogue gifts, etc. to strangers, friends and family. The sweet aroma of her perfumes, cooking and spirit will be deeply missed! Ernie leaves to mourn her four loving sisters: Josephine Lopes ( Peter) Catherine Crisp (Stan) Ruby J. Brown (Greg) Laverne A. Richard (Brother, Ken) 8 treasured nephews and nieces: Monterio T. Pinkney, Chevonda C. Autar (Elk Grove), Carla E. Quintella (Jason), Renee E. Smith, Anna M. Gomes (Ideal), Crystal M. Brown, Gregory P. Brown II and Chelsea T.V. Crisp-Hart (Harvel) (Elk Grove). 13 treasured great nieces and nephews: Tiffany Lopes, Terio Pinkney, Jr. Malik E. Pinkney, Mia E. Pinkney, Jean Vaughn D. Autar, Chiara C. Autar, Aliyah N. Autar, Elysa S. Quintella, Jason G. Quintella, Jr.Arthur Smith, Jr., DeMarco Smith, Lorraina Thomas, Antenaya Gomes, Eunice Gomes 1 treasured Great-great Niece Jasmin N.H. Marshall (Autar) Beloved Uncle Gurley Hollis, Aunts; Ruby Thomas (Tacoma, Washington), Robbie Warden, Bobby Hearrod ( Elk Grove), Host of beloved cousins, relatives and friends. Extended family: Esparanza (Espie) Valenzuela, Sylvia Gamboa (Richard), Vincent Valenzuela, Albert Valenzuela, Eddie M. Juniel, Harold Switzer, Mr. And Mrs. Vaughn Evans. Ernestine is preceded in her eternal journey, by: her loving parents, Grafton and Lovie M. Hollis, Grandparents Gurley and Leitha Hollis, Thomas McClure and Lovie M. Chapel, Uncles, James Shelton Hollis, Aunt Zelma Turner, Aunt Elizabeth Chapel, Samuel Chapel, John C. and Willie J. Chapel, brother-in-law, Theo N. Crisp, Sr., Uncle Shafter Hollis, Aunt Sally Hollis, cousin Bobby J. Hollis Turner, Uncle Kay Hollis, Aunt Betty Hollis, Uncle, Deacon Harold Warden, Aunt Virginia Elliot, Uncle Tommy Shelton, Aunt Wilma Shelton, Aunt Willie Mae Curry, Aunt Evvie Calloway, cousins, Lisa Hearrod, Patti Thomas and Vanessa (Penny) Love (Tacoma, Washington), Ysidro Valenzuela, David Valenzuela and Flenoy Vernon.

