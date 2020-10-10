Ernesto S. Diamonon

April 18, 1933 - October 4, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Age 87, passed away at his residence in Elk Grove, on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his second wife, Lydia, and his five children from his first wife, Connie, who preceded him in 2012. His children are Ernesto Jr., Cecilia, Dennis, Sandra, and Robert. He also leaves behind eleven Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren. Ernesto Sr. retired as an Architect employed by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and have designed many structures for NATO and our military in Europe and the United States. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Couples for Christ, and participated in many Catholic Charity functions in the local community. In his lifetime, Ernesto Sr. travelled the world extensively and worked and resided in many areas both abroad and at home. He has an abundance of friends and family that will greatly miss him. Viewing and Rosary will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, on Thursday, October 15th from 5 to 8 PM. Mass will be held at the same facility on Friday, October 16th at 2 PM with Burial service to follow immediately at 3 PM.





