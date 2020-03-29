Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Errol Gene Summy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Errol Gene Summy, longtime educator and beloved community figure in West Sacramento, passed away on March 15, 2020, in Sacramento, at age 93. Errol was the husband of Myrna Howard Summy for 71 years, and his gentle laughter warmed all who knew him. Born in Marysville CA, to Roy and Amy Summy, Errol graduated from Sutter HS and then became a proud Navy man. After graduating from University of CA-Berkeley, where he played in the marching band, and Chico State, his career in education moved to Portola CA, Ferndale CA and finally to West Sac as the principal of Washington HS. He was the first principal of River City HS and retired in 1984. Errol was a member/elder at Trinity Pres. Church, 190 steps from his front door, for 54 years. He also was president of his Rotary Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and chopping wood. Wisdom and generosity were his trademarks. Errol is survived by his wife Myrna; children Jillea Evans (Wayne), Melody Bosley (Don), Errol Summy Jr., and Timothy Summy (Kristi); as well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for this summer. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Pres. Church, West Sacramento.

