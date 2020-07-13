07/01/2020 Entered into rest early morning July 1st. proceeded by her beloved daughter, Cheryl and siblings, Jess, Greg, Tillie, and Martin. Survived by son, Steven, daughter, Carrie, granddaughters Leslie, Alexa, and Marissa, as well as great grandchildren, Bryce, Wyatt, Austin, Emmitt, Thomas and Josie. Hope is also survived by siblings, Lupe, Linda, Cruz, and Conrad, as well as many nieces and nephews. Hope enjoyed a long life dedicated to her family and made many lifelong friends during her 28 year career at JC Penney. Hope will be interned on 07/13/2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined, once safe for all to gather again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store