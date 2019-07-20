Estelle "Beverly" Kadhim

Estelle" Beverly" Kadhim, 86, passed away on July 14th, 2019 after bravely battling with advanced cancer for over a year; she was surrounded by her loving daughters and family in Sacramento, California As a lifetime talented librarian; a graduate of Champaign university with a masters in library sciences, she touched many generations here in various cities in the US as well as our home overseas where she lived for nearly 30 years . She moved to Sacramento from McAllen, Texas after retiring in late 2005, to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her 5 daughters, all professionals; 12 grandchildren as well as 2 great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading , humming birds, rainbows and travelling. Funeral arrangements have been made for this Saturday July 20th from 6 pm until 10 pm at Al Salam Mosque in Sacramento. RIP dear mother. You will never be forgotten. We will meet again.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 20, 2019
