Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelle "Beverly" Kadhim. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle" Beverly" Kadhim, 86, passed away on July 14th, 2019 after bravely battling with advanced cancer for over a year; she was surrounded by her loving daughters and family in Sacramento, California As a lifetime talented librarian; a graduate of Champaign university with a masters in library sciences, she touched many generations here in various cities in the US as well as our home overseas where she lived for nearly 30 years . She moved to Sacramento from McAllen, Texas after retiring in late 2005, to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her 5 daughters, all professionals; 12 grandchildren as well as 2 great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading , humming birds, rainbows and travelling. Funeral arrangements have been made for this Saturday July 20th from 6 pm until 10 pm at Al Salam Mosque in Sacramento. RIP dear mother. You will never be forgotten. We will meet again.

Estelle" Beverly" Kadhim, 86, passed away on July 14th, 2019 after bravely battling with advanced cancer for over a year; she was surrounded by her loving daughters and family in Sacramento, California As a lifetime talented librarian; a graduate of Champaign university with a masters in library sciences, she touched many generations here in various cities in the US as well as our home overseas where she lived for nearly 30 years . She moved to Sacramento from McAllen, Texas after retiring in late 2005, to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her 5 daughters, all professionals; 12 grandchildren as well as 2 great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading , humming birds, rainbows and travelling. Funeral arrangements have been made for this Saturday July 20th from 6 pm until 10 pm at Al Salam Mosque in Sacramento. RIP dear mother. You will never be forgotten. We will meet again. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close