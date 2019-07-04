Esther Mejia Valdez, 72, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Sacramento surrounded by her loving family after suffering a stroke. Esther was born in Woodland, CA on April 17, 1947. She was a dedicated wife and mother who worked for the California State Controller's Office for 24 years. Esther had many hobbies and loved jamming out to her oldies! Esther is survived by her husband of 47 years, Eligio Valdez, her four children, Sylvia, Daniel (Rhonda), Andrea (Frank), & Marcella, and six grandchildren, Frank Jr., Samantha, Isabella, Alyssa, Vicente, & Lorenzo. Esther will be missed, but never forgotten. To know her was to love her. She will always be Eli's girl scout! Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5th, 5-7pm, followed by a Rosary Service at 7pm at St. Charles located at 7584 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA. 95823. Funeral Mass will be held on July 6, 2019 at 10am at St. Charles, followed by a procession to St. Mary's Cemetery. Esther has requested flowers and a donation to The Knight of Columbus: Council 4443 or Assembly 2336
Published in The Sacramento Bee from July 4 to July 5, 2019