Gracie passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 in Carmichael. She was 98 years old Born May 11, 1921 in El Paso, Texas. She was part of a large family of twelve. Although they moved to Sacramento in 1936, she considered herself a Texan to the day she died. She was preceded in death by her revered parents, Maria and Victor Beltran, her beloved husband Manuel, her treasured son Victor, and her adored granddaughter Julie. Gracie is survived by her daughter Lisa Benadom (David), granddaughter Kristen Benadom, granddaughter Kathy Isbister (David), their sons Ben and Owen, brother Raul Beltran and foster sister Blanca Ybarra. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. A life-long learner and avid reader she spoke Spanish fluently. All who visited her recall her constant attempts to teach them Spanish. She was a tenacious educator. As an adult she received her high school diploma, graduating as Valedictorian, attained her Bachelor's degree graduating from CSUS with honors and completed her multiple subjects teaching credential. She taught English as a second language to adults and later was a Middle School teacher. She was a world traveler and embraced different cultures. When her youthful vigor waned she continued to be active with membership in multiple clubs, Circulo Hispano, AAUW, Opera Group, Dream Group just to name a few. She was a co-founder of the Mexican American Education Association offering scholarships to Hispanic youth and was actively involved in politics. A long-time member of Carmichael Presbyterian Church she served as a Deacon and attended Bible study. The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care she received at Chateau Royale Care Home. On November 25th, Gracie was laid to rest next to her cherished husband Manuel, in a private interment service at East Lawn Memorial Park on Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on January 4th, 2020, 11am at Carmichael Presbyterian Church (CPC), 5645 Marconi Avenue, Carmichael, California. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CPC or charity of donor's choice. We are comforted knowing she is at peace, but we will miss her sweet smile, her humor and her welcoming nature.

