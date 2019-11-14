Esther Ming-Wei Aw-Fong, 53, of Sacramento passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She worked as a financial advisor with New York Life for the past 21 years. Survived by her husband Lester Fong, parents Charles and Gloria Aw, and in-laws Edward and Ann Fong. A Celebration of Life service will be held November 16th at 1pm at the River's Edge Church; 6449 Riverside Blvd; Sacramento, CA 95831. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the River's Edge Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 14, 2019