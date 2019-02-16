Ethel Louise Root passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age 105 born in May 8, 1913. She was preceded in death by her Husband Harold and sons Ron, Garland, Bill and daughter in-law Jay. She is survived by her daughter in-law Lucy, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at Sunset Lawn Cemetery on February 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2019