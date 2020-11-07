1/1
Ethel "Skeet" Milardovich
1928 - 2020
January 28, 1928 - October 6, 2020
Roseville, California - Our beloved Momma, Ethel "Skeet" Milardovich, 92, passed away on October 6, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. That day we lost a huge part of our world, and will hold fond memories of our Momma close to our hearts. She leaves behind six daughters: Connie, Cindy, Kim, Jody, Jill (Lucio), and Jacque (John), sister Darlene (Larry), sister-in-law Nora (Mickey), ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband George, sisters Eileen and Beulah, parents Frank and Violet Sauter, and lifelong best friend Vera Drickes.
Ethel was born at home on January 28, 1928, to Frank and Violet Sauter in Joplin, Missouri. She was one of four children, and grew up on a working farm in Colorado. Ethel moved to California in 1945, and eventually settled in Roseville. She met and married George Milardovich in 1947, and made Roseville their home for the remainder of their lives. The center of her life was family and raising her children. Our mother was humble, thoughtful, always giving, and put others before herself. She will be remembered most for the kindness she showed others.
Mom was a waitress for over 40 years in the surrounding area and affectionately known as "Skeet." She touched the hearts of many and made lifetime friends.
Mom was nominated for, and selected as, the "1972 Mother of the Year," an annual contest held by The Roseville Press Tribune and local merchants in Roseville CA.
Much gratitude to Bristol Hospice for their continuous support during the last months of Mom's life. A special thank you to CNA Margarita Parkos and RN Tammy Perez.
Ethel was a longtime member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville CA.
There will be a private family mass and burial. A memorial remembrance can be made in memory of Ethel, to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church (building fund), 615 Vine Ave., Roseville CA 95678, or a charity of your choice.


November 6, 2020
I can never express the hurt in my heart my sweet sister was so important to me I can still hear her every time I called her first words were is this my baby sister? I loved it and I will cherish all the times I got to hear it I will love you forever my sweet sister ❤
Darlene Ford
Sister
November 4, 2020
My sweet Nanny,
We are missing you every day. I am forever greatful to have been raised right down the street from you and to have had someone as amazing as you to be my Great Grandma.
One memory I will always cherish is seeing your bright smile when I was your waitress that brought back fond memories of when you once were.
I love you Always, Gabby.
Gabrielle Kattenhorn
Grandchild
November 4, 2020
Momma...I will always carry you in my heart forever. It was a blessing to say you were my Mom. I miss you so much. Love, Connie
CONNIE VAGG
Daughter
