Eithel Nelda Nartker (Christensen) of Orangevale, CA - Born at home Feb. 12, 1928 in American Falls, ID, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, July 28, 2020. At 17 she attended Albion State Normal School in ID earning her teaching degree. She taught school in Jerome, ID where she met her forever sweetheart Keith. She was a resident of the Orangevale area for nearly 70 yrs. She is survived by her Sis Betsy, her four children, Kevin, Bradley, Dale and Shari. She is also survived by - Wow! 15 grandkids and 37 great grandkids. Due to the current situation only a few family members will be allowed at the viewing and Service to be held Aug. 6.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 5, 2020.
