Ethel Winifred Janes Johnson, a long term resident of Sacramento of 38 years and born December 15, 1928 in Everett, Massachusetts, passed away May 27, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of 90, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late John Russell Johnson, Jr. Greatly missed by children William and wife Donna of Roseville, John and wife Connie of Grass Valley, Robert (Lee) and wife Deborah of Walnut Grove and Tom and wife Cheryl of Sacramento. Forever remembered by 15 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father and mother William and Florence Johnson, sisters Grace, Louise, Emma and Phyllis and brothers Max and Sam. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, cooking and baking. She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1300 River Road, #135, West Sacramento, CA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30am. Donations to Horizon Christian Fellowship are requested in lieu of flowers and/or other remembrances.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 5, 2019