Ethen Miles Whitman
Ethen Miles Whitman, son of Armon and Ruth Whitman, passed away August 26, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born in Warrensburg, MO on August 5, 1921. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 62 yrs, Carolyn Byerley Whitman, his second wife, Bethel Graf Whitman, and his youngest daughter, Karis Marie Yerton. He is survived by his third wife, Connie Herrell Whitman of Sacramento, CA and his sister, Veta Lane of Mt. Terrace, WA. Ethen is also survived by 4 children, Connie (James) Heine of Delano, MN, Lee (Lavelle) Whitman of Blue Lake, CA, Mary Holt of Sacramento, CA and Mark Whitman of Burnt Ranch, CA. He had 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Ethen received his GED in the Army-Air Force where he worked as an aircraft mechanic during WWII. He went on to finish college and seminary to become a Presbyterian minister. When he retired from ministry he worked for IASCO in Napa and Redding training flight engineers for JAL and EVA Air. He was also a logger, tile layer, hunter, gardener, carpenter, photographer, printer, and an excellent slalom water skier.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 15, 2020.
