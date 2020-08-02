1/1
Etsuko Mortensen
Etsuko, also known as Lucy to many of her friends was born in Tokyo, Japan on October 3, 1929. She passed away on June 30, 2020, peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry William 'Bill' Mortensen, father Umetski Furuya, mother Tomona Furuya, and 4 siblings. During World War II, after surviving the initial bombing of Tokyo, her mother took her and her siblings to the prefecture of Yamanuishi away from the ravages of war. After the war and during the U.S. Occupation, she returned to Tokyo and went to work for the Quartermaster General, US Army as a typist. It was there where she met her future husband Bill. Immigrating to the United States after marrying, she earned her US Citizenship and took extreme pride as a military wife and US Citizen. As the wife of a career soldier Etsuko traveled the world with her family; and when Bill was deployed to Viet Nam, she raised the family on her own. Mom loved sewing, knitting, and cooking Japanese cuisine for the family. After 'Bill' retired, the family moved to Citrus Heights where she enjoyed playing Pinochle with the same Card Group for over 30 years. After her husband passed away, Etsuko moved to Sun City Roseville, where she lived for the next 20 years, enjoying a new life of independence. Her greatest joy was doting on her granddaughter Libi. Etsuko was well loved by those who met her. She is survived by her son, Richard William Mortensen, Daughter, Mary E Mortensen and only grandchild Libi Mari Mortensen. The family is grateful for the services of Sutter Health Care at Home-Hospice Program and the nurses who provided Etusko and the family with their support, assistance, and love. No services will be held, as requested by Etsuko. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society as Etsuko was touched by many individuals who have been affected by cancer.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
