Passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 92 years. A 70+ year resident of Elk Grove, born, December 29, 1927 in Sacramento, CA to Kakutaro & Tomi Sako. She married George Okasaki on December 21, 1947. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband George Okasaki, her parents, brother Shin Sako, sister Rose Goto and grandson Lance Okasaki. Survived by sisters Mary Kishida and Jayne (Mits) Yamamoto. Loving mother of Larry (Jane) Okasaki, Linda (Rod) Yamashita and Lori (Toru) Okamoto. Cherished grandmother of Lesa, Lea (Justin), Matt, Reed and Leslie. Step grandchildren Candy, Allison, Tanya, Erik, Lindsay and Laurel and great grandmother of 13. Due to current restrictions, no services will be held at this time.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 9, 2020.
