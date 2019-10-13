Etta Kilgore Asher Shelly Cavalli born May 18, 1920 in Seattle, Washington. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Her husband, Joseph Cavalli, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Judith Strasser, Robert Shelly, and William (Claudia) Shelly. She was adored and loved by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many loving family members. She raised her family in Bishop, California. Etta worked at Schat's Bakery in Bishop and Éclair Pastries in Sacramento. Graveside service will be held at Masonic Lawn Cemetery, 2700 Riverside Blvd., on October 26, 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019