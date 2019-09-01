Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Fredric Perman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene was born August 5, 1919 in Portland, OR to Jacob F. and Katherine Thurn Perman and raised in Java County, SD. He passed away August 3, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 99. Beloved husband of 76 years to Irene Pauline (Pudwill) Perman. Retired US Navy Veteran of WWII, 3 tours of Korea and Vietnam. Retired from McClellan AFB after 20 yrs. Gene is survived by daughters Joan Luton, Nancy Oates and Carol Ostrander, son-in-law Gil. Grandchildren: Michele Nowakowski (Mike), Brian Oates, George Luton (Katherine), Nick Luton (Nicole). Great grandchildren: Caroline and Cameron Luton, Wyatt and Reynolds Luton. Sister Jenny Euren and many nieces and nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Harvey H. Perman, sister Adeline Weston. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 4-8pm, East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Funeral will be Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:00 at Town & Country Lutheran Church 4049 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821. Interment and honor guard will be at 2:30, East Lawn Folsom (East Terrace) Sept. 9, 2019 after funeral and light lunch.

Gene was born August 5, 1919 in Portland, OR to Jacob F. and Katherine Thurn Perman and raised in Java County, SD. He passed away August 3, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 99. Beloved husband of 76 years to Irene Pauline (Pudwill) Perman. Retired US Navy Veteran of WWII, 3 tours of Korea and Vietnam. Retired from McClellan AFB after 20 yrs. Gene is survived by daughters Joan Luton, Nancy Oates and Carol Ostrander, son-in-law Gil. Grandchildren: Michele Nowakowski (Mike), Brian Oates, George Luton (Katherine), Nick Luton (Nicole). Great grandchildren: Caroline and Cameron Luton, Wyatt and Reynolds Luton. Sister Jenny Euren and many nieces and nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Harvey H. Perman, sister Adeline Weston. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 4-8pm, East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Funeral will be Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:00 at Town & Country Lutheran Church 4049 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821. Interment and honor guard will be at 2:30, East Lawn Folsom (East Terrace) Sept. 9, 2019 after funeral and light lunch. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close