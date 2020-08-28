Lost his year long battle with cancer on Aug 13, 2020 at the age of 64, born in Savanna, Georgia on Dec 18, 1955. Shortly after graduating from Mercer University in Macon Georgia, he moved to Sacramento in the 1980's and went to work for the State of Calif. In Gene's spare time you could find him acting in plays and short movies in the Sacramento area. A celebration of life will be at McKinney park on the H st and 33 side of the park by the Rose Garden, on Saturday Aug 29 from 11am to 12 noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store