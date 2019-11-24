Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Mara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On October 19, 2019, Eugene (Gene) Mara, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully after a short illness. Gene was born in Sacramento on February 10, 1932 to Theron and Christine (April) Mara. The Mara family originally came to Sacramento in 1850 and he always considered himself a true Sacramento native. A 1950 graduate of McClatchy High School, Gene received a degree in Statistics from Sacramento Junior College and spent much of his life working at Aerojet and Weinstocks. He said his biggest accomplishment was being able to marry the two loves of his life - Ruth Getchel in 1957 and Nancy Jones in 1980. Gene was known for his infectious laugh, his love of golf and his kind soul. He was a member of the Southside Men's Club and the Holy Angels 1946 Has Beens. Gene is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Theresa (David); his grandchildren, Jeffery (Carolina), Dominic, Blaise and Adriana; and his great grandson, Zeke. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Ruth, who died after a lengthy illness in 1973. Private interment has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mara home on Saturday, November 30th starting at 1 pm. Donations may be made in his name to the SPCA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019

