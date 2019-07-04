Eugene Martin Nauta "Geno" of Roseville peacefully passed away at his home on June 29 th , 2019. Son of the late Martin and Mary Nauta. Brother of James Nauta Sr and Uncle of James Nauta Jr. Survived by his closest friends James Mayer and Jamie Vaith. Native of Grand Haven, MI and resident of Roseville, CA for 32 Years. A grateful member if the Roseville Alono Club and VFW Post 1487 Roseville. Geno loved and was loved by everyone he knew. He is now truly our Guardian Angel. We will be incorporating Gino's Memorial with the 4th of July celebration at the Roseville Alono Club, on Thursday, July 4th from 6-10 pm, located at 111 5th Street, Roseville, Ca 95678. Please come and celebrate Gino's life with friends, fun, and fireworks..... he wouldn't have it any other way! For those who wish to attend there will also be a grave side service on Monday, July 22nd @ 9 am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Ca 95620. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

