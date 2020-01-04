Retired Navy. Son of the late Edward and Lorraine Downs. Brother of Edward, Richard and Mary (deceased). Survived by brothers Raymond and Robert, sister Theresa and many nieces and nephews. Friend to everyone he met. World's longest surviving heart transplant patient. Former resident of Sacramento. Burial with honors at Arlington National Cemetery, January 9, 2020, 2:00 pm. Please contact Chambers Funeral Home for details, Riverdale, MD, 301-699-5500.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 4, 2020