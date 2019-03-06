Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Robert Fleming. View Sign

Eugene "Gene" Robert Fleming passed away on February 25, 2019 at age 70. Gene was preceded in death by his father Howard Fleming. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy, daughters Diane (Jeff) and Kelly (Barry), brother Jerry (Dale), sister Patricia, grandchildren Natalie, Braden, and Kenna, and his nieces and nephews. Eugene was born on March 11, 1948 in San Jose, California. He graduated from James Lick High School in San Jose and earned a degree in Zoology from the University of California, Davis. Gene enjoyed a long career with the State of California, working as a fisheries biologist for the Department of Fish and Game for over 30 years until retiring in 2002. He spent his retirement living in Lincoln, California where he enjoyed golf, walking, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on March 12 at Lincoln Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.

406 H St

Lincoln , CA 95648

Lincoln Funeral Home
406 H St
Lincoln , CA 95648
(916) 645-2347
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019

