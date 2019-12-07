MSGT Eugene S. Goff passed away peacefully November 16, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 89 years old. Gene was born June 27, 1930 in Lockport, NY to Lloyd & Hattie Goff. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lloyd & Floyd & Son-in-Law Paul Romero. Eugene leaves behind his wife Rita, 9 children. Jesse (Linda), Eugene (Debbie), Maria Eslinger, Lloyd (Lena), Hattie Perez (Roberto), Michael (Pam), Robert (Katrina), Louise Romero & Clifford (Natalie) as well as 23 grandchildren, 30 great & 3 great-great grandchildren. Eugene proudly served 27 years in the USAF. Eugene will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, camping, casino trips and working on his model trains. Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon 12/13/19 @ 11:00 am. There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at The Church of Christ, 1799 Cirby Way, Roseville, 12/14/19 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 7, 2019