Eugene Takeshi Moriguchi died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 20 in Roseville, California at the age of 80. Gene is survived by his wife, Linda Eto Moriguchi and three children. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred Hachio and Masa Moriguchi; and brother Francis Moriguchi of San Francisco. Gene was born on April 25, 1939 in San Francisco, California, one of five children. As a young child, he and his family were incarcerated in two of America's concentration camps, Amache, Colorado and Topaz, Utah. Growing up he divided his time between working on the family farm in rural Elk, California where they grew English table peas. The other half of the year the family lived in San Francisco where he and his siblings attended school. He graduated from USF and later received his law degree from Hastings Law School in 1967. Over the years, Gene worked for the Legal Aid Society, had a private practice, and finished his career as a County Court Commissioner. During his years of practice Eugene worked to support the rights of underserved peoples such as refugees, immigrants, and minorities. Gene was a man with strong beliefs of right and wrong. While he believed in fairness, he did not have patience for what he considered ignorance. He truly cared about people and making connections with them. Gene was a talker and would talk to anyone about anything. He always made an impression and people always remembered him. Gene was a lover of life. He was a Renaissance man and pursued many passions including cooking (especially family recipes like okoko), music, travel, fishing, motorcycle riding, physics, fast cars, photography and tennis. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Gene would often end a conversation with the statement, "No matter where you go; there you are." A private service was held on February 24 at The Buddhist Church of Sacramento. A larger celebration of Gene's life will be held in April.

