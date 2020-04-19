Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Victor Lenz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Victor Lenz, age 98, died peacefully at his home in Sacramento CA on 3/29/2020. Everyone who knew him will miss his loving heart and sweet, generous spirit. Born 2/19/1922 in Anderson Indiana, Eugene was one of 16 children. He left home to serve in the US Navy during WWII, and after the war relocated to Los Angeles CA to attend college where the weather was warm. After a two year hiatus due to tuberculosis treatment Eugene earned his teaching credential and began teaching English. He married his wife Sylvia in Los Angeles in 1960, and in 1963 they moved to Sacramento where Eugene taught English at McClatchy High School for almost 30 years. He loved teaching Shakespeare and was the head of the English department for several years. Eugene was a devoted husband, and a wonderful father to his two children Caroline and Benjamin. He was a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a caring uncle to several generations of nieces and nephews. Family was central to Eugene, and he "adopted" and loved new family members throughout his life. Eugene was an avid gardener, and enjoyed travelling. After retirement, he took classes at Sac State and developed his talent for ceramics. He also relished spending time with wonderful friends from the Sac State ceramics lab, Arden Fair mall walkers, and his weekly "coffee klatch" at La Bou. Eugene was predeceased by his wife Sylvia in 2004. He is survived by his children, Caroline and Benjamin (Heather), and by the extended family who contributed immensely to his enjoyment of life in his last years, including: the Pascoe family, the Graham family, niece Karen Guhl, the Lopez family, and the Pineda-Brisson family. Eugene remained in his home until his death, as was his wish. This was possible in part due to his participation in the outstanding program at Triple R South Land Park, where staff, volunteers, and fellow participants encouraged his creativity and sense of humor. Eugene also received exceptionally nurturing support from caregivers-Roberta, Stephanie, Susan, Maria, Bonnie, Tessie, and Carol- who became part of his family. Words can't express the significance of their contributions. Eugene received skilled and attentive care from the staff of Kaiser South Sacramento, especially Dr. Jestin Cheng, Dr. Kegang Hu, and the home health and hospice staff. Eugene's children want to thank everyone who was a part of our father's life and loved him. Pop loved all of you, and you will always have a place in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Triple R adult day program at

