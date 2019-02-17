Eugenia Cabalona La Torre, 88, passed at home surrounded by loving family on February 3, 2019. Born September 6, 1930, in Ongab, Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, Eugenia was the first beauty queen of Talugtug, known for her prolific garden and gorgeous rendition of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Eugenia is remembered for her wonderful personality, humor, cooking, singing, stubbornness, frugality, storytelling, industrious work ethic, and unconditional love for family. Her legacy will live on for generations and her impact felt throughout her community. She is survived by her brothers Medion & Alejo Cabalona; children Arsenia Hurlbut (Joseph), Raymond La Torre (Lyla), & Andrew La Torre (Elizabeth); and grandchildren Joanna La Torre, Dr. Eugenia Hurlbut, Thomas Hurlbut (Elaine), Courtney Tyler, & April La Torre. Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband Rufino; parents Remijia & Roman; siblings Isaac, Emiliano, Tirso, Julie, & Domingo; and children Tomas, Loreto, Ralph, & Catalina. Join us in Sacramento, CA for viewing and rosary February 27, 2019, 3-7 PM, at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd; funeral February 28, 2019, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1951 North Ave; interment at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes; and reception at Sakura Grill & Buffet, 2344 Watt Ave.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Cabalona La Torre.
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019