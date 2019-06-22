Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Lewis Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugenia Lewis Thompson, known to family and friends as Jeannie, Mom, Mother Dear, Grandma Jeannie, Grandma and Grams lived an amazingly rich and beautiful life that was premised upon limitless unconditional love for God, family and friends. She embodied the principles of honesty, charity, gratitude and faith in God that remained steadfast in her heart and which continue to survive in those of us who were so blessed by her touch. The youngest of eight children, she was born in rural Homer, Louisiana on January 16, 1925, in the family home of her Father, John Henry Lewis and Mother, Mattie Bonner Lewis. Eugenia Thompson attended elementary through high school in St. John's Parrish, a racially segregated rural area of Northern Louisiana. Her Father was a carpenter, who passed way when she was a very young child. Her Mother, Mattie Lewis, was the homemaker of the family and raised seven children, with Eugenia being the youngest. Eugenia graduated from Grambling College, in Louisiana, and shortly thereafter married Floyd Luke. Seeking a better life for her family and children, they moved to Los Angeles in the late 40's, where subsequently she gave birth to Mac and Robert. Floyd had many health issues, and they moved North to Sacramento where the cost of living was lower. Eugenia assumed the major role of raising the children and taking care of her young family. After getting settled in Sacramento, their youngest son, Eric was born. Understanding the value of education, she obtained her teaching credential while working as a social worker during the day. As the primary bread winner, she supplemented the family income by doing laundry for various people, working tirelessly into the wee hours of the morning. In 1960, her husband, Floyd, unexpectantly passed away, which left Eugenia with the sole responsibility of raising her family. She met and married Clinton Clay, and out of that marriage gave birth to her youngest child, Mildred in 1962. This marriage ended in 1968, and Eugenia was again single, caring for Eric and Mildred who were still living at home. She then attended Sacramento State College, where she obtained her Master's Degree in Education and became more of a specialized educator, with a focus on reading-challenged children. She retired after a successful 30-year-long teaching career. In 1986, she married Vincent Thompson, the apple of her eye, aboard ship on one of their many adventurous cruises. Their marriage was pure bliss. Vincent was a pioneer and founder of Thompson's Funeral Home and Rose Chapel, the first of its kind to service the Black community in Sacramento. Their life was filled with adventure, fabulous times with family, travel and most importantly spiritual fulfillment as one of the founding members of the Oak Park Methodist Church. While this chronology describes the path she walked, it is her character, her grit, strength, and most importantly her most loving and welcoming heart that truly reflects who she was and forever will be in spirit. She fulfilled her spiritual and civic duties by joining her loyal church members to organize and successfully operate a food gifting program every Sunday for those less fortunate. She always remained Glorious and Beautiful in the eyes of God. Faith was the footing of her foundation. Her presence in life, and now in spirit, was and remains enormous. We all cherish her, and although we miss her now, the impact she had on our lives, individually and collectively, has not fully set in Preceding her in death are her Father, John, Mother, Mattie, 4 sisters Vivian, Tessie, Johnnye and Neulon, her brother Bob, three husbands, Floyd, Clinton and Vincent, her daughter Janice who died at birth and her eldest son Floyd. She always said, she is so blessed to have had the best children and family that anyone could ever have hoped to have. She is survived by her children, Robert and his wife Kaye, Eric and Mildred, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and countless friends who were also family to her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at, Oak Park United Methodist Church, 3600 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. With Repast at @1:00pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624.

