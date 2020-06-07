Eugenie Phillips
Eugenie Phillips passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Phillips, Retired Judge of the Superior Court. She was an incredible mother to her two children, John Phillips and Megan Kapinos, and found amazing ways to make her five grandchildren feel loved and special. She deeply loved her family. Eugenie deVazeille was born in Porterville, California on January 24, 1932, and lived most of her life in Sacramento. She attended McClatchy High School and, along with her husband, was very active in the Shriner's. She loved the outdoors, travel, cooking, and was an avid painter. She also ran a small business for years making specialty holiday decorations. Her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes will be missed. Private memorial services will be held later this year. Peace.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
