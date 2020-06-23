Eugenio S. Hernandez
Born July 26,1928 in Big Springs, Texas then settled in Sacramento, California in 1944. Eugenio passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at age 91. He was a Supply Packer at McClellan Air Force Base for over 35 years. He loved all sports including playing baseball, although his real love in sports was golfing. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and dancing at family events. He is survived by his daughters Susie Lopez (Steve), Sally Yadao (Elias), Ester Martell, Maryann Fuller, and Rosemary De La Garza (Walter), and his sons Rudy, Richard, Bernardo, Ronald, and Robert, as well as many beautiful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded by his daughter Debra Cervantes and son Randy. A private inurnment at the St Mary Cemetery is scheduled to honor his life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 23, 2020.
