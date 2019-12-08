Eulalia "Lalie" Pacatang Digal, died peacefully in her home on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her two younger siblings, 10 children, 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held on Monday, December 9th from 2PM-8PM and Tuesday, December 10th from 5PM-8PM at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd Elk Grove, CA. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, December 11. Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove, CA at 11AM followed by a procession from the church to East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park at 12:30PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019