Eunice Gomes, at age 78, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on the morning of August 25, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Eunice was born on the island of Brava, Cabo Verde on February 7, 1942 to Manuel Monteiro and Teodolinda Andrade Monteiro. She was known to her friends as "Niche". She immigrated to the United States (Sacramento, Ca) in 1976 and became a U. S. Citizen in 2000. Niche was passionate about life. She loved gardening, attending church, cooking, volunteering at the Elk Grove food bank and was a longtime, honorary member of the Sociedade Caboverdeanas Do Norte De California (SCNC). Niche was a strong dedicated employee at Mercy General Hospital for over 20 years. While at Mercy General, Niche is remembered as having impacted the lives of many with her captivating personality and contagious smile. Niche was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She is preceded in death by her late husband Manuel Gomes, father Manuel Monteiro and mother Teodolinda Monteiro. She was a devoted mother of Raymond Macedo, Ideal Macedo Gomes, and Dina Macedo Louro [Steve]. She is survived by beloved siblings, Mariana Lomba [Antonio], Paulo Macedo [Anna], Antonio Macedo [Natalina], Auxilia Baptista, and Eugenia Gomes. She especially loved her role as Nana. Her legacy will live on through her grandchildren, Lyndi Gomes, Sarina Louro, Eunice "Nini" Gomes, Zavier Louro and her many nieces and nephews; she enjoyed teaching them about life, tending to her numerous plants, and preparing traditional Cape Verdean food. She cherished and treasured each moment with them. Niche lived a great, blessed life. We thank our Heavenly Father for allowing us to have her in our lives. Niche's love touched many and will be missed by all. May her soul rest in eternal peace. A Viewing and Vigil will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. 8 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Chapel at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca 95820 (limited to 45 people only due to COVID-19). A Funeral Mass will be held outdoor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery Holy Family Shrine at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca with interment to follow. To locate the Holy Family Shrine enter through the second gate on Fruitridge Road and drive straight down the road until you reach the Shrine on your left hand side.



