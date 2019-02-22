Eustacio Montoya, 88, passed away at Edison Estates in Sacramento. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825. Graveside service following at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Eustacio was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Montoya. He is survived by his three children Maria, Eladio and Juan Manuel: Maria Cano, husband Javier, their children; Jose Cano (Marie), Andrea Ramirez (Chris) and Francisco Cano (Mayra); Eladio Montoya, wife Martha, their children Leticia Martinez (Rudy), Angelica Montoya and Eladio Montoya (Lai). His great grandchildren Noah Cano, Christopher Ramirez, Gabriel and Emilio Martinez, Alisa Lewis and Eladie Montoya. Dad, rest in peace. Love, your children, Maria, Eladio and Juan
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 22, 2019