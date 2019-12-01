Eva Mae Triplett Fox got Home to heaven on 11/9/19. She was 97 years old. Eva was born in Kentucky to loving parents who moved to Loda Illinois where they farmed for over 20 years. She treasured her Midwest farm roots and carried the solid work ethic, faith, and love for family and the land they farmed as well as for animals of every kind, all the days of her life. Eva attended Nursing School at Michael Reese in Chicago, Il. She worked as an occupational health nurse for General Motors and for the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1956 she moved with her husband Billy Fox to California, settling in Sacramento in 1957. Eva worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at Sutter General Hospital. Eva leaves a legacy of love and laughter to her daughter Jerri, Jerri's husband Dan, and her beloved grandchild Leah. Memorials should be sent to: Sacramento SPCA- 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828 OR to Arcade Church- 3927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821 Many thanks for all the loving care and friendship shown to Eva for over 60 years in Sacramento.

