Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Maria Trebilcock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eva Maria Trebilcock passed away on Friday, Sept 12, 2019. She was born a cherished only child to Roland and Elisabeth Achlig on May 28, 1925 in Reichenbach, Germany. In Jan. of 1945 they were forced to flee, as refugees, to Marienbad, Czech. Six months later they became Prisoners of War under the United States. Once cleared of having no Nazi affiliation, they resettled in Stuttgard, Germany. Eva won a Fulbright Scholarship in 1951 to come to America to learn about its educational system. She already had her teaching credential in Special Ed from Univ of Munich. During this adventure she met and married William Trebilcock. They were happily married until his death in 1970. They had one daughter. Eva went on to complete 28 years of service with Sacramento Unified as a kindergarten teacher. She loved birds, wildlife, travel and her family. She is survived by her daughter Anne (Wolfstein), the light of her life grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kylene, Cybill and Holly Wolfstein, three beautiful great grandchildren, Bradley, Grant and Bella, her nieces Charlotte Caron and Carolyn Songmaster and many cousins, friends and her Sports Leisure family. Services will be held Sat., Sept 21st, 2019 at 10am in the chapel at East lawn Memorial Park (East Sacramento). In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the MS Society, world wildlife fund or of your own.

Eva Maria Trebilcock passed away on Friday, Sept 12, 2019. She was born a cherished only child to Roland and Elisabeth Achlig on May 28, 1925 in Reichenbach, Germany. In Jan. of 1945 they were forced to flee, as refugees, to Marienbad, Czech. Six months later they became Prisoners of War under the United States. Once cleared of having no Nazi affiliation, they resettled in Stuttgard, Germany. Eva won a Fulbright Scholarship in 1951 to come to America to learn about its educational system. She already had her teaching credential in Special Ed from Univ of Munich. During this adventure she met and married William Trebilcock. They were happily married until his death in 1970. They had one daughter. Eva went on to complete 28 years of service with Sacramento Unified as a kindergarten teacher. She loved birds, wildlife, travel and her family. She is survived by her daughter Anne (Wolfstein), the light of her life grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kylene, Cybill and Holly Wolfstein, three beautiful great grandchildren, Bradley, Grant and Bella, her nieces Charlotte Caron and Carolyn Songmaster and many cousins, friends and her Sports Leisure family. Services will be held Sat., Sept 21st, 2019 at 10am in the chapel at East lawn Memorial Park (East Sacramento). In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the MS Society, world wildlife fund or of your own. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations