Eva Siuwah Koo passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020 from kidney disease at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Koo and survived by her sister Linda Leong, brother Michael Lee, brother Francis Lee, son Sherman Koo, daughter-in-law Julie Koo, and grandson Riley Koo. Eva came to the U.S. from Hong Kong and settled in Sacramento in 1969. She was an active member of Chinese Immanuel Church. She loved to paint watercolors in the studio and sketch on vacations. She also loved musicals and was a Music Circus season holder since the 1970s. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and easy-going personality. She will be missed by all who knew her. There is no memorial service planned at this time.



