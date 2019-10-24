Evalyn Moe, age 59, passed away Monday 10/21/19 in Elk Grove, CA. Surrounded by her loving family, her beautiful spirit lives on through her devoted husband Robert Moe, son Dennis (Sandra) Rulon, father Cliff Franks, sister Terrie (Ron) Griggs, brother Doug Franks, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Evalyn loved animals, her dogs were her children & stayed by her side. She had an extensive collection of miniature carousel horses. Evalyn was pre-deceased by her mother Bonnie Franks, we all know they are now arguing in heaven as they did here on earth! Evalyn enjoyed serving patients at Sutter Care at Home (Timberlake) for 20+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations to her favorite charity, "Chicks in Crisis", are welcome - 9455 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove CA 95624.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 24, 2019