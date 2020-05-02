The whirlwind, the force of nature, the energy and light that was Eve Bukowski was extinguished on April 23, 2020, after more than 12 valiant years of actively battling colon cancer. If you weren't fortunate to have been in her orbit during her lifetime, you'll want to know about her now. Her spirited life affected thousands who knew of her and her story will hopefully inspire many thousands more. Eve lived in hope and with the belief that she could change the world - as a longtime, passionate and highly effective lobbyist for the life sciences industry, as a courageous guinea pig for new cancer treatment innovations, and as a source of strength and support for others living with cancer. Her life in politics began in the 1980s when she was introduced to Junior Statesmen of America (JSA) as a freshman in high school. She not only started at least ten JSA chapters in Spokane high schools, she ultimately became JSA's Governor of the Pacific Northwest a huge win for the small but mighty Eastern Washington contingent she led. She received her BA from Pomona College in American Government, went to Washington. D.C., and there she met the love of her life, Patrick Bukowski. Their first official date was a nighttime tour of the Capitol building the most romantic thing Eve could think to do. After attaining her law degree from UC Davis and passing the California bar, Pat moved west and they married under windy skies by the San Francisco Bay. They've been married almost 22 years. In 2008, Eve was raising twins, working in government affairs, and campaigning for Hillary Clinton's initial run for President when she first discovered that she had Stage 4 colon cancer. After undergoing emergency surgery in Iowa, Eve came home determined to not let cancer slow her down. In fact, raising awareness of colon cancer gave her life and her career an added purpose and focus that eventually led her to work in Sacramento as an advocate for innovation in healthcare. Although the cancer went into remission only once, and briefly, Eve had an upper hand on colon cancer for almost the entirety of her fight. She worked closely with Dr. George Fisher and the oncology team at Stanford to test new immunotherapy treatments and combinations of therapies. She underwent more than 60 surgeries, clinical trials, radiation, immunotherapy protocols and every chemotherapy on the market for colorectal cancer. Since day one, she fought to uncover solutions that will hopefully help those who are also living with the disease. Eve's enormous impact led her to be honored last May as a "Survivor of the Year" by The American Cancer Society. In addition to working full time while managing her cancer treatments, Eve and Pat found the generosity of time and spirit to host two separate year-long exchange students, Marta Galvez of Spain and Faruk Slanjankic of Bosnia. Their goal in the face of Eve's cancer was to give their family a sense of normalcy while sharing their home and their beloved city of Davis. Although Eve did so much throughout her brief and busy lifetime, her proudest and happiest achievement was her devoted marriage to Pat and the raising of their children, Elie and Ari. Together, Eve and Pat gave Elie and Ari unlimited love and support that resulted in two strong, accomplished, and independent human beings, capable of navigating the world with confidence and positivity despite their mother's many medical setbacks and hospital stays. Eve was insistent that nothing keep her from coordinating and participating in family activities and milestones. She and Pat ensured the kids had musical coaching, engaged in multiple sports, and explored interests ranging from science and art to robotics and skiing. As a couple, Eve and Pat successfully modeled fortitude, compassion, and loyalty not only to their children but to everyone they met. Eve is preceded in death by her father, Larry Grossman, who died swiftly from pancreatic cancer in July 2019. Besides her two children and husband, Eve is survived by her mother, Shirley Grossman, and her sister, Miriam (Justin) Bookey. Eve also leaves behind the hundreds of friends she touched from around the globe, many of whom know her only through her cancer journey and the work she did to help others living with the disease. That being said, Eve hopes not to be remembered solely for the cancer she fought, but for the life she lived. Everyone loved Eve. She had a huge heart and the best sense of humor imaginable, making and maintaining deep and connected friendships from all the stages of her life, from kindergarten all the way through every professional job she had. Donations in honor of Eve's impact can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance.org).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 2, 2020.