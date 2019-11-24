Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eve Elaine Carlos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eve Elaine (Scatena) Carlos entered into glory on November 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Eve was 96 years young, born in 1923 in Pleasanton, CA. Eve grew up in San Francisco, graduated from Balboa High School, and went to work in the post-WWII era. In 1950, Eve met Walter Carlos in the Sacramento delta one sunny day, and later that year married Walt in San Francisco, and started to raise her family. After moving to Sacramento in 1957, Eve worked for the FAA at Sacramento Executive Airport, Temple B'nai Israel, and for Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) in school administration roles until her retirement. Throughout her life, Eve loved others well, routinely making strangers into friends, and friends became like family. Eve loved to stay active, usually involving youth, volunteering with Alice Birney & Pony Express PTAs, Brownie Troop 991, Young Life, Sacramento Youth Band, and JFK Marching Band Parents Association. After retiring in the 1990's, she mentored school administrative personnel with her gal pals from SCUSD, and co-founded "CAPEDS", now a national organization for personal & professional growth. For many years before and after retirement, Eve edited the newsletter for Young Life of Sacramento, administered SCUSD graduates' scholarship programs, and was a "Sometimes Grandma" reader at elementary schools. Eve was also a Charter member of the Capital Gains Dream Team Ladies' Investment Club and was a member of Toastmasters International, earning the highest award of Distinguished Toastmaster in 2006 at the young age of 83! Preceded into eternity by husband, Walter Carlos, parents Domenico & Palmina (Gemignani) Scatena, all six of her brothers & sisters, all but one in-law, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Family remaining include son Mark, daughter Linda (Ed), daughter-in-law Cori, and grandsons Alex & Justin, along with sister-in-law, Rosemary Scatena, and many generations of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Eve's Life for family & friends will be planned for early 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Eve's favorite non-profits: JFK Marching Band & Color Guard (Sacramento), Sacramento Youth Band, Young Life of Sacramento, or the Mission of Grace Foundation.

