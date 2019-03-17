Eva Jo Santos, In Sacramento, March 10, 2019 passed away peacefully from long term health conditions. Loving mother to Dana Goodman and survived by granddaughter, Devin and great granddaughter, Dani. A native to Durant, OK. age 82. Retired employee of Franchise Tax Board and lifelong bingo player. Friends are welcome to attend her memorial. Saturday March, 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Sierra View Funeral Home, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608. Services only
|
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 481-1515
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019