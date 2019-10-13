Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Ada Coombes. View Sign Service Information Lind Brothers Mortuary 4221 Manzanita Avenue Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-482-8080 Send Flowers Obituary

Born December 7, 1936, entered her eternal rest after a long illness, October 5, 2019. Evelyn was born into a British Military family in Jubbulpore, India, who returned to England in 1939 at the beginning of WWII. She married her beloved husband, Robert in 1959 and settled in Oxshott, Surrey. The family emigrated to Australia in 1972, and finally to the United States in 1976. Evelyn was a long time employee of Lyon Realtors until her retirement in 2007. She and Bob enjoyed many wonderful cruises with their children and their families; a particular favorite destination being the Caribbean. Preceded in death by her dear husband Robert, and sister Margaret. She is greatly missed by her son, Jeremy Coombes (Marianne), daughters, Sally McCarrel and Rachel Schnabel (Duane), and grandsons, Christopher Coombes (Sherrie), Damon Coombes and Douglas McCarrel. She is also survived by her sisters, Elaine Pennington (Paul), Mimi Hill (Mike) brother, Tony and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was well cared for in her final months by Blossom Ridge Hospice and last few weeks by Only Love Elderly Care in Carmichael. Memorial service 11am Friday October 18, 2019 at Lind Brothers Funeral Home, Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her memory may be sent to the Sacramento SPCA or Shriners Hospital.

