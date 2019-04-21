Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Belle Burror. View Sign

Evelyn Belle Burror passed away on April 1st, 2019 at the age of 90, a longtime resident of the Roseville/Sacramento area. Evelyn married Eugene Burror in 1947 and they had almost 69 happy years together before he passed in 2016. They were blessed with 4 children, David, Steven, Deborah and Rebecca, 10 Grand Children and 13 Great Grandchildren. As a family, their lives were filled with love and laughter, but also their share of trials. Faith and Worship of the Creator, Jehovah God, allowed them to help others and gave them a close bond with their family and a multitude of friends. After Gene passed away, Evelyn continued to be a constant in the family and in the congregation, commenting at meetings and sharing in her ministry regularly. A Memorial will be held on April 27th, at 2:00 pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6961 Sylvan Road, Citrus Heights, CA.

