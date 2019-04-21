Evelyn Belle Burror passed away on April 1st, 2019 at the age of 90, a longtime resident of the Roseville/Sacramento area. Evelyn married Eugene Burror in 1947 and they had almost 69 happy years together before he passed in 2016. They were blessed with 4 children, David, Steven, Deborah and Rebecca, 10 Grand Children and 13 Great Grandchildren. As a family, their lives were filled with love and laughter, but also their share of trials. Faith and Worship of the Creator, Jehovah God, allowed them to help others and gave them a close bond with their family and a multitude of friends. After Gene passed away, Evelyn continued to be a constant in the family and in the congregation, commenting at meetings and sharing in her ministry regularly. A Memorial will be held on April 27th, at 2:00 pm, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6961 Sylvan Road, Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019