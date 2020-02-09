Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Lynn" Delaney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn ("Lynn") Delaney lived an active life and passed away peacefully at age 86 on February 4, 2020 in Sacramento County. She is survived by her partner of nearly 50 years, Nina Murray, Sacramento. Lynn and Nina loved to travel. Their favorite destinations were Maui and Sedona AZ. They also went on adventurous trips such as cruising the Yangtze River in China, third longest river in the world, cruising to Alaska and beach combing in Florida. Another love of Lynn's was music. She attended every Sacramento Philharmonic concert, but also bopped her head to 70s rock and singers like Janis Joplin, Carole King and Helen Reddy. Nina's beloved Beatles always got Lynn humming the tune. She also loved watching sports, particularly the Olympics, Seattle Seahawks and Sacramento Monarchs. Lynn possessed a childlike awe at open moon roofs and camping on an ocean beach. Her remarkable laugh will always stay with us. Lynn also had a feisty spirit. She marched for the equal rights amendment, threatened to beat up an abusive principal, let the air out of a rude motorist's tires, and made her sons eat peas before leaving the dinner table. She was also a loving mother who attended every event her sons participated in. Born Evelyn Arleen Bullock on 1-2-34, Lynn was destined to be an accountant, and she retired from the State of California, where she served in many departments. She grew up mostly in Iowa and then moved to Nevada to raise a family. After her divorce in 1969, Lynn moved her family back to Iowa, went to college on an academic scholarship, and graduated from Iowa State University with a BA and Teachers Certificate. Lynn's zeal for education is evident in her grandchildren's college funds. Sadly, Lynn developed dementia six years ago. She was blessed to be in the loving care of the staff at Eskaton Lodge Gold River when she died. Lynn is survived by her sons Mitch Delaney, (Estela), Woodland CA, son Chris Delaney (MaryBeth) Ames, Iowa, brother Bob Bullock (Ruth), Owatonna, MN. She is also blessed with six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved father Roy Bullock, mother Ruby Dudley, brother Lee Bullock, sister Rita Frey and son Mike Delaney. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lynn's name to The Yellowstone Foundation,

