Beloved mother, grandmother, "GG", sister, auntie and friend left us peacefully on May 22, 2020. Evelyn was 90 years old. Born in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Dorfie and Dorothy Rutledge and raised on a cattle ranch in Eastern Colorado. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, "the love of her life" Raymond Haberthier, her beloved son Launie, great grandson James Thomas, sister Janet McCoy, brother-in-law Bob McCoy, sister-in-law Jean Rutledge and niece Nona Jean. After Raymond's early death in 1970, Evelyn married James Hattrup in 1975. Jim passed away in 1995. Evelyn is survived by daughters Padra Randall and Natatlie Lucero (Ron), grandchildren; Tamara, Jeanna, Jason, Launie, Amy, Jamie, Sarah, Christel, Kevin and Katie and their many spouses, 19 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Susie, her 3 brothers Don, Richard (Kathleen), and Larry (Molly) Rutledge and multiple nieces and nephews. In 1962, Evelyn and Raymond moved from Colorado with their three children to Carmichael where Evelyn resided until she moved to assisted living. Evelyn worked in the drapery/ window covering business having her own business and managing other large businesses including J. C. Penneys Northern California fabrication center. Evelyn was known for her great sense of humor and for how she cared for so many. Evelyn was a member of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church and contributed her excellent sewing talents to their annual craft fair. There will be no service for Evelyn until we can gather to celebrate her life following the current COVID-19 crisis. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Raymond at East Lawn Sierra View cemetery. Date to be announced later.



